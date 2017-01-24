3 Burns Supper Suggestions

AWARD-WINNING Wedgwood Restaurant on the Royal Mile is just one of many restaurants celebrating our national poet Rabbie Burns this week.

Tomorrow, Wedgwood will celebrate the Bard’s birthday for the very first time, serving up its own modern take on the traditional Burns supper.

Chef/Patron Paul Wedgwood’s innovative reimagining of haggis, will see diners enjoying something a bit different to the classic cock a leekie soup and haggis, neeps and tatties.

Instead they’ll sit down to roast partridge, Jerusalem artichokes, spelt, squash, kale, followed by Douglas fir cured salmon with grapefruit.

The main event is venison, its own haggis, creamed leeks, pesto, beetroot, followed by Cranachan then Sticky toffee pudding, whisky butterscotch sauce and vanilla ice cream.

£45 per person visit www.wedgwoodtherestaurant.co.uk for more details.

At Tommy Miah’s The Raj in Blackhall, Burns Night dining will be a spicy affair.

Haggis, neeps and tatties will be switched for curried haggis, spiced neeps and Bombay tatties along with other Scottish staples, all given a distinctly Asian twist.

“The three course menu is a fiery treat that has quite the kick but won’t blow your head off,” says Miah.

£19.95 per person book at www.raj-restaurant.co.uk

Edinburgh’s biggest Burns Supper meanwhile, hosted by Still Game’s Mark Cox, takes place on Friday, at the Corn Exchange, New Market Road.

In aid of St Columba’s Hospice, the supper will feature the traditional address to the haggis, immortal memory, reply from the lassies and much more.

Following a three course dinner, a nip of whisky, and the toasts - guests will take to the dance floor for the ceilidh and party in to the small hours. £35 per person from www.stcolumbashospice.org.uk