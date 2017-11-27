7 perfectly played pantos to see in and around Edinburgh... Oh, yes they are!

PANTO season is here... Oh, yes it is! So get ready to boo and cheer and cry out, for all to hear, ‘It’s behind you!’

Jack and the Beanstalk appears to be the most popular pantomime this year with no less than three productions in and around the Capital.

And if you just can’t get enough of the traditional festive family cheer, here are seven of the best pantos around to see.

CINDERELLA

King’s Theatre, Leven Street, Saturday-21 January 2018

LONG established as the most popular panto title of all time, Cinderella is the classic rags to riches fairytale that opened The King’s way back in 1906.

As ever, resident dame Allan Stewart is back as Fairy May, while River City star and panto favourite Andy Gray returns as Buttons alongside popular baddie Grant Stott as Hibernia Hardup, Cinderella’s very wicked stepmother.

They are joined by Gillian Parsons in the title role, James Darch as Prince Charming, Andrew Keay as Dandini and Maureen Carr and daughter of Andy Gray, Clare Gray as the wicked step-sisters. £17-£34

JACK AND THE BEANSTALK

SEC Armadillo, Glasgow, 16 December-7 January 2018

EDINBURGH’S very own comedy sensation Gary: Tank Commander, aka Greg McHugh, and local West End musical star Rachel Flynn (pictured) head west this year to star in the SEC’s 3D panto.

Mistakenly selling the family cow for just a bag of beans, Gary (Jack’s brother) faces the wrath of his mischievous aunties (The Dolls), before finding that the ‘magic’ beans open-up an unexpected world of adventure. £17.05-£31.20

ALADDIN

Church Hill Theatre, Morningside Road. 6-9 December

BALERNO Theatre Company are off to Agrabah as they give the traditional tale of Aladdin a twist.

Meet a villainous comedy sidekick, two purple policemen, a Chinese laundry in the middle of an Arabian marketplace and a host of characters that would have Walt Disney turning in his grave.

Will Aladdin get the girl? Will the carpet fly? Will Sofar tame Sogood? Will PC World and PC Currys ever arrest anybody? There is only one way to find out. £13-£15

JACK AND THE BEANSTALK

Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, 8-27 December

SET in the Wild West, there is a Jack and the Beanstalk with a difference at Dunfermline’s Alhambra this year. Expect saloons, horses, cactuses and even a nod to President Trump.

Fife’s favourite dame Billy Mack returns, joined by Kirsty MacLaren as Manda, Mark Hayden as The Villain, Davie Mckay as The Sheriff and star of The Dolls Alan Orr as Silly Billy.

Craig McDougall is Jack. £12-£21-50

SLEEPING BEAUTY

Kings Glasgow, Saturday-7 Jan 2018

ELAINE C Smith, the First Lady of Scottish Pantomime, makes a much anticipated return to Glasgow’s Kings as Fairy Bella Houston.

Joining her is funnyman Johnny Mac as Muddles. No stranger to pantomime, Johnny starred as Aladdin here in the Capital in 2008. £12-£44.50

BEAUTY & THE BEAST

Brunton Theatre, Musselburgh, until 6 January

PRINCE Hamish of Musselburgh, the handsomest single man in all of East Lothian, was very vain. He loved a mirror.

However, when he refused to marry Sorcerer Mordina, she cast a terrible spell, turning him into a beast.

The spell can only be broken by someone falling in love with Hamish as the Beast... but who could ever love a beast? £13-50-£18.50

JACK AND THE BEANSTALK

Church Hill Theatre, Morningside Road, 15-23 December

FEE Fi Fo Fum, there’s enormous fun in store for everyone... except the poor villagers of Old Windy Bottom, one of Edinburgh’s lesser known suburbs.

They, along with our hero Jack, his mum Dotty Dimple, his brother Simple Simon and Buttermilk, their beloved cow, live in constant fear of Buster Gut-Bucket, the Giant, who lives in his castle above them in the sky and who was magically created by the evil Witch Piccalilli.

Edinburgh People’s Theatre venture once more in to pantoland. £10-£12