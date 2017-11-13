9 Festive shows to book for during... Edinburgh’s Christmas

AS Edinburgh’s Christmas 2017 gets underway this Friday with the opening of La Clique Noel, here are nine festive shows in the Capital that you really should be booking for now, to avoid disappointment.

LA CLIQUE NOEL

Friday-6 January 2018

Festival Square Spiegeltent, Festival Square

BORN out of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2004, La Clique has gone on to global acclaim and sell out audiences across the world. La Clique returns home to the Capital for the seasonal La Clique Noël.

With its dysfunctional collection of extraordinary artists the show features a live band and the best in adult, genre-bending, New Variety from the subterranean world of circus, comedy, cabaret, variety, magic, burlesque and subversive performance clubs.

£15.50-£50.50

THE ARABIAN NIGHTS

30 November-7 January 2018, Royal Lyceum, Grindlay Street

HEAD to the bustling bazaar of Baghdad for this sparkling adventure featuring tales of Sinbad, Ali Baba, and mysterious genies - not to mention hidden treasure, a chess-playing monkey, scruffy dogs, and a whole host of heroes and villains - a world premiere rich with suspense, enchantment and fun for all ages.

£10-£30

A BOTTLE OF WINE AND PATSY CLINE

30 November-30 December, Gilded Balloon at Rose Theatre, Rose Street

THE smash-hit musical show celebrating the legendary life and music of Patsy Cline travels from her humble beginnings in the Hillbilly dance halls of Virginia, to her eventual rise to fame in the early sixties.

Gail Watson reprises her role, performing Cline’s greatest hits, including Crazy, Sweet Dreams and Walking After Midnight.

£19-£24

CINDERELLA

2 December-21 January 2018, King’s Theatre, Leven Street

ALLAN Stewart is Fairy May, Andy Gray is Buttons and Grant Stott is Hibernia Hardup, Cinderella’s very wicked stepmother, in this year’s Kings panto.

The cast includes Gillian Parsons as Cinderella, James Darch as Prince Charming and Maureen Carr and daughter of Andy Gray, Clare Gray, as the wicked step-sisters.

£17-£34

SHARK IN THE PARK

1 December-6 January 2018, Festival Square Spiegeltent, Festival Square

TIMOTHY Pope is looking through his telescope - but wait, is that a Shark, in the Park?

From the creative team behind The Hairy Maclary show, see all three of Nick Sharratt’s Shark in the Park books live on Stage - a fin-tastic, family musical.

£11-£16

SHREK THE MUSICAL

12 December-7 January 2018, The Playhouse, Greenside Place

BASED on the story and characters from the Oscar-winning film, join Shrek, our unlikely hero, and his loyal steed Donkey as they set off on a quest to rescue the beautiful Princess Fiona from her tower, guarded by a fire breathing love-sick dragon....

£18.50-£78.50

BRAVE MACBETH

18-23 December, Gilded Balloon Basement Theatre, Rose Street

ON his way home from battle, Brave Macbeth meets the witches who tell him that he will become king. Now he quite likes that idea and so does his wife. What will he do to get his hands on the crown?

Expect catchy tunes, slapstick, sword fights, witches and warriors.

£6-£8

CINDERELLA

8-24 December, Traverse Theatre, Cambridge Street

EVERY day is a bad hair day for Cinderella... The classic fairy-tale is beautifully re-imagined by Shona Reppe and performed by acclaimed puppeteer Rick Conte, in this award-winning production featuring secret hatches, hidden drawers and a handbag full of magic.

£9-£13

THE NUTCRACKER

9-30 December, Festival Theatre, Nicolson Street

SCOTTISH Ballet’s production invites you to travel on an enchanting journey with young Clara, who falls asleep after a Christmas party and dreams of helping the Nutcracker Prince defeat an army of mice.

£15.50-£44.50