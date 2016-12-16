A faulty Christmas gift they’ll love

STILL looking for Christmas gift ideas? With the recent death of Andrew Sachs, loved by millions as the hapless Spanish waiter Manuel in Fawlty Towers, many have been reliving his comic genius but rewatching his exploits with Basil, Sybil, Polly and all the gang at Torquay’s most infamous hotel.

Every Fringe, there’s a chance to do that for real when the sell-out Faulty Towers The Dining Experience comes to the Capital, and this year they have something very special to celebrate.

Their 10th anniversary appearance at the Fringe marks the start of a new era as they come to a swanky new venue, with earlybird discounted tickets plus a special 10th anniversary and premium VIP Experiences now on sale, making great Christmas presents.

Returning for its 10th consecutive Fringe season, the show moves to The Principal, formerly The George Hotel.

Ideal for comedy fans, theatre fanatics and anyone who fancies going out for a meal they will never forget the immersive show is a blend of ingenious comedy, a unique theatrical script and a delicious meal where chaos reigns as the audience are served by Basil, Sybil and Manuel. What’s more, 70% of the show is improvised, so no two performances are ever the same.

The Faulty Towers The Dining Experience runs in the Hanover Suite of The Principal from 3 to 28 August 2017 with lunchtime and dinner performances.

Book before 8 January 2017 and receive a 15% Earlybird discount by quoting Earlybird promo FTEARLYED - at checkout. Tickets, include three-course meal, and start at £49.50. There will also be 11 performances of a special 10th Anniversary Show in The Principal’s Kings Hall, tickets start at £59.

The Premium Package (£65), the perfect gift for the Fawlty Towers fan in your life, includes pre-show reception with characters, photo with characters, souvenir mug and teabags.

And don’t forget your 15% discount.

Book to see the Faulty Towers Dining Experience now by calling 0845-154 4145 or visiting www.torquaysuitetheatre.com