Abba-tastic time at the Playhouse on Friday

IT’S time to say thank you for the music once again at the Playhouse this Friday when ABBA Mania make a long-awaited return to the Greenside Place venue.

Yes, the super trouper tribute band are back keeping the legacy of the world’s greatest pop group alive, more than four decades after the Swedish supergroup won the Eurovision Song Contest and went on to dominate charts all around the world.

At the Playhouse expect an evening of platforms, flairs, spandex and sequins along with some of the greatest pop songs ever written.

ABBA Mania has been delighting audiences of all ages since 1999.

So popular have they become that in 2002 they played 18 weeks in the Strand Theatre, London, where they re-created the ABBA phenomenon for fans from all over the world.

Their success is in no small way down to their special concert presentation of the music of ABBA, reviving special memories of when Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad ruled the pop world.

Those days started in Brighton in 1974, when ABBA won Eurovision with Waterloo.

However, it wasn’t until 18 months later that things really took off when SOS, from their third album, simply entitled ABBA, and Mamma Mia returned them to the Top 10.

Between ‘74 and ‘80 ABBA scored nine No 1 hits including Fernando and Dancing Queen, Money, Money, Money and many more.

In 1982 ABBA decided to take a break... they’re still on it. Which is where ABBA Mania come in, bringing ABBA fans old and new a night not to be missed.

ABBA Mania, Playhouse, Greenside Place Friday, 7.30pm, £19.90-£23.90, 0844-871 3014