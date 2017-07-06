Airshow set to be soar away spectacle

THE RAF’s famous aerobatic team The Red Arrows may well be making a high-octane return to Scotland’s National Airshow this year to top the bill of the event’s 20th anniversary at the National Museum of Flight, East Fortune, but they are just one highlight of what is shaping up to be one of the most spectacular Airshows yet.

Joining the announced line-up we can reveal will be a Blenheim bomber. Blenheims were a common sight over East Lothian during the war as they were based out of East Fortune from the start of flying there in 1941.

Scotland's National Airshow

Used as a bomber and a night fighter, Blenheims were the main aircraft at East Fortune throughout 1942.

Other highlights include an array of historic military aircraft taking to the skies including a Spitfire, Hurricane and Lancaster Bomber from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

The world’s only aerobatic formation wing walking team, the Breitling Wingwalkers make a return too. Also going through their moves will be an American P40 fighter, a Skyraider single-engine ground attack aircraft, and a Swordfish biplane from the Royal Navy Historic Flight.

Other displays include the sweeping close-formation loops and barrel rolls of the two-aircraft Twister team, the dynamic aerobatics of the Pitts Special Muscle biplane, and a display by a B17 Flying Fortress bomber.

Additional high-flying action will be provided by a Bronco light-attack and reconnaissance aircraft, a pair of Jet Provost trainer aircraft, and many others.

Still, it’s likely The Red Arrows will have the most eyes looking skyward. Famous for their precision flying and dramatic formations, the Red Arrows will be joined at East Fortune by a Typhoon, the RAF’s delta-winged air defence fighter which will perform a solo display.

Steve McLean, General Manager at the National Museum of Flight, says, “We’ve planned a fabulous line-up of high-flying entertainment featuring thrilling displays and we believe this makes Scotland’s National Airshow one of Scotland’s best family days out.”

Adult £22 (£19), Child £10 (under 5s free), family (2 adults, 2 children) £55, 0300-123 6789