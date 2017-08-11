Al fresco Champagne Terrace pops up at Dine

FANCY a glass of fizz in an oasis of calm just moments from the madness of the Fringe?

Dine on Cambridge Street may just have the ideal spot.

The multi-award winning restaurant has teamed up with iconic champagne house Charles Heidsieck to open a luxury outdoor drinking experience for the summer. Perfect for chilling between shows.

Now open, the Outdoor Terrace offers al fresco drinks in the sun and into the evening. A luxurious drinking experience for the local social scene, the 40-seat patio features armchairs for lingering drinks, imposing champagne trunks housing a variety of reserves, and an exclusive limited edition Champagne Charlie Menu featuring a full list of Charles Heidsieck champagnes, a Champagne Charlie Signature cocktail and some complementary bar bites designed to enhance flavours.

Other cocktails, wines and beers will also be served by the patio’s dedicated staff.

Dine’s executive chef and co-owner Stuart Muir says, “The season for summer drinks is upon us and we wanted to offer an atmospheric and luxurious area for guests to enjoy, whether they are taking time out from the hustle and bustle of the city centre or relaxing before or after a show.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Charles Heidsieck and showcasing their impressive range of brut reserves.”

Situated above the Traverse Theatre and next door to the Usher Hall and Royal Lyceum, Dine is ideally located for theatre-goers enjoying the Festival and Fringe as well as those in search of relaxed brasserie-style food, champagne or seasonal cocktails whilst soaking up the atmosphere or indulging in some people-watching.

Dine opened in 2015 and offers relaxed brasserie-style dining at affordable prices, with inventive market menus designed using fresh, local, seasonal and sustainable produce.

Dine, Saltire Court, Cambridge Street, to book a table call 0131-218 1818