Allegro bring Rock of Ages to the Church Hill Theatre

LOOK out the spandex, fire up the axe (guitar) and get ready to head-bang along with Allegro’s cast of Rock of Ages ay the Church Hill Theatre, this week.

Yes, the local amateur musical company are tackling the biggest, brashest, most energetic tribute to classic rock ever.

From over-the-top ballads and fierce guitar solos, to the gritty glamour and rough energy of the Sunset Strip, the jukebox musical features 80’s hits such as We Built this City, Here I Go Again, and Don’t Stop Believin’.

A tale of love and lust, set in the Bourbon Room, a West Holywood club in the 80s, Rock of Ages follows Drew, an aspiring songwriter desperate to be the next big rock star and to win the heart of wannabe actress Sherrie.

The only things standing in his way are legendary rocker Stacee Jaxx, who also has eyes for Sherrie, German city developer Hertz and his son Franz, determined to rid the city of rock and roll, and lovable Lonny, the mischievous narrator.

Allegro President Linsey Ferguson says, “We are delighted to be performing Rock of Ages and replacing our usual jazz hands with a rock hand!

“As a committee we picked this show because it is the perfect mix and genuinely has something for everyone.

“Whether you are a singer or a dancer this show showcases talent and highlights what an amazingly strong cast Allegro really does have.”

Principals include some familiar faces of the local amateur scene with Fraser Jamieson playing Drew, Jennifer Lane as Sherrie, Ross E Stewart as Stacee Jaxx and Craig Mckirgan as the mischievous Lonny.

Rock of Ages, Church Hill Theatre, Morningside Road, until Saturday 4 November, 7.30pm (matinees 2.30pm), £13-£15, 0792-703 2638