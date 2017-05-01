Andrew Combs, a Nashville troubadour with a twist

DALLAS singer, songwriter, guitarist, and would be Nashville troubadour Andrew Combs comes to The Caves on Saturday determined to make his UK breakthrough.

The tour, in support of his new single Bloodhunters, a grittier, grungier new direction indicative of his recently released third LP Canyons Of My Mind , finds Combs, who is well established in the East Nashville singer-songwriter scene, capturing the voice of an American generation.

Tackling political issues, he also expresses environmental concerns, comments on the gentrification and the destruction of America’s industrial and agrarian heartland is his songs as well as writing elegant love songs and mood pieces.

His new single is accompanied by a video inspired by the Nextflix series Stranger Things.

Directed by Ry Cox it includes nods to sci-fi and horror genres, Combs explains, “I loved where Ry’s head was at with this. When I first read his treatment, I knew he was spot on. I dug his plot idea – putting together a story of the hunter and its prey.

“The premise could have very easily become a sloppy mess of intertwined stories. Instead I think we got a nice, concise video that keeps you on your toes. That is very hard to do, in my opinion.

“I really appreciated Ry’s attitude - a mixture of professionalism and laid back. His easy going demeanour was key, especially when we were slogging through the cold river to get some daybreak shots.”

Discover the music of Combs, an entertainer born of the dive bars of East Nashville at The Caves on Saturday.

Andrew Combs, The Caves, Niddry Street South, Saturday, 7.30pm, £15.68, www.ticketweb.co.uk, Ages 18+