Ant McPartlin set to return to TV sooner than expected

TV presenter Ant McPartlin is reportedly aiming to be out of rehab within a month before travelling to Australia to host I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

According to the Sunday Mirror, the 41-year-old Ant is “on the mend”. He was admitted to rehab earlier this year after developing a painkiller addiction.

A source told the newspaper: “He is doing really well. It has been a tough few weeks but he is coming through it and is now over the worst of it.

“Ant has been very brave and is totally committed to his recovery. All that matters to him is getting well and getting back to his best.

“That’s why, until now, he has decided he needs to be on his own to focus entirely on his illness and how he can best recover.

“Ant knows he has so much love and support – but this is a very personal battle that he is determined to win.”