Apple Tree Yard: Gripping thriller shows what can happen with just one bad choice

What could have brought Dr. Yvonne Carmichael, a law-abiding wife and mother, an eminent scientist, into a dock at the Old Bailey about to be exposed in a highly damaging and compromising lie?

Apple Tree Yard is a provocative, audacious thriller that puts women’s lives at the heart of a gripping, insightful story about the values we live by and the choices that we make. A ‘what if’ situation that could happen to any one of us.

Dr. Yvonne Carmichael has a high flying career, a beautiful suburban home and the perfect family. Smart, successful and highly renowned within her field of genetics, Yvonne has a conventional and apparently contented life, married to husband Gary, complete with two grown up children.

After confidently presenting to a Commons Select Committee on her specialist subject, she is approached by a charismatic and mysterious stranger, who seems refreshingly interested in what she has to say – refreshingly interested in her. Suddenly, she finds herself alone and intimate with him in the deserted crypt beneath the House of Commons. It’s a completely out of character moment of madness. Despite Yvonne’s expectations that she will never see Mark Costley again, their encounter builds to a passionate and all-consuming affair.

However, despite Yvonne’s careful plans to keep her career and home life separate, fantasy and reality soon start to overlap; finally everything she values is put at risk when a life-changing act of violence ultimately leads to a Crown Court trial…

Joined by Ben Chaplin (Cinderella, Mad Dogs) and Mark Bonnar (Catastrophe, Line Of Duty), the line-up also includes Adeel Akhtar (Capital, Murdered by My Father), Lydia Leonard (Life

In Squares, River), Frances Tomelty (Unforgotten), Susan Lynch (Happy Valley) and Rhashan Stone (Strike Back).

We caught up with star Emily Watson:

How did you first hear of Apple Tree Yard?

When I originally got the script, I was very wary due to the nature of it. However I was interested enough to meet Jess, the director, and I kind of fell in love with her.

Describe Apple Tree Yard.

Apple Tree Yard is a dense female-driven psychological thriller that’s very complex and very grown up.

Have you enjoyed getting to grips with the role of Yvonne, how’s it been for you?

It’s a very relentless schedule. What’s been so great is there have been really different areas to go into with Yvonne. Being on screen with someone is very fun and energizing. Ben is hilarious and it’s been really good fun to do this with him. There’s been a lot of changeable stuff, one day I’m filming in the crypt and the next I’m in the dock at the Old Bailey.

How has it unfolded for you when you’ve been shooting along the way?

A lot of it has been very challenging. One thing I felt Ben has done with the part of Costley is that he has taken away any sense of it being sleazy so I hope the audience will fall for him in the same way Yvonne does, so when things turn, it becomes as much of a shock to them as it is to her. It’s been challenging and uncomfortable with particular scenes.

The mess is beyond your worst nightmares and becomes more entangled. She tells one lie that unfolds into another lie which gets worse. It’s an immensely stressful state to be in when the whole situation becomes very complicated.

Considering the intimate nature of the scenes with Mark Costley, was it easier that you both knew each other before starting this project?

I’ve known Ben about eleven years now and it makes it easier because I knew he was great to work with. When I first spoke to him on the phone after he had agreed to the part, I told him how great it was and then after I put the phone down, all I could think was oh no, I have to do those scenes with Ben, who I know!

Apple Tree Yard is on Sunday at 9pm on BBC One.