Atlanta rock heads to Sneaky Pete’s this week

THEY have been described as “a dynamic live band” and there’s a chance to discover why when Atlanta rock band The Head play Sneaky Pete’s on Thursday.

Currently on tour in the US, the band’s present run spans more than 50 dates, including 14 towns and cities in the United Kingdom.

Speaking ahead of the tour, which promotes their latest album Space, the band members said, “People can expect us to be playing songs mostly from our new record Space.

“We have a few brand new songs that we’ll be debuting as well.

“This will be our first time ever touring the UK, so to say we’re looking forward to it is an understatement.

“Most of the bands that have impacted us hail from the UK, bands like The Stone Roses, Echo & the Bunnymen, Spiritualized, Milburn, The Action, to name a few.

“The UK has always had a rich history of groundbreaking bands, so we’re excited to be playing in the land where it all began for us.

“In a way, we feel like we’ll be coming home.”

The Head are brothers Mike Shaw (bass, vocals) and Jack Shaw (drums) and Jacob Morrell (guitars).

The trio have been jamming together since high school, writing and performing original songs inspired by the trippy Brit bands they love.

Over the years The Head have opened for or shared the stage with Primal Scream, Lucy Dacus, Those Darlins, Steve Wynn (of the Dream Syndicate), Shovels and Rope, among many others.

The Head have also just wrapped up recording sessions at John Vanderslice’s Tiny Telephone Studios in San Francisco, CA.

The Head, Sneaky Pete’s, Cowgate, Thursday, 7pm, £6, sneakypetes.seetickets.com