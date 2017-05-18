Audience boost for Boogie in the Morning

MORE listeners are tuning into Forth One’s breakfast show, latest radio figures have revealed.

Boogie In The Morning attracted 234,000 listeners between January and April – up 2000 on the previous quarter and a market-leading 20.9 per cent of the Edinburgh, Lothians and Fife audience.

The popular show, which has been running since 2003, is hosted by Andrew ‘Boogie’ Bouglas and Arlene Stuart.

Graham Bryce, managing director of Forth One’s owners Bauer Radio in Scotland, said: “We have hit the ground running in 2017 with our refocused music position playing all the biggest hits, all day long, allowing us to even better cater to the tastes of our listeners.”

He added: “We continue to be the market-leaders in every area through our unique combination of local presenters, local news and sport and a deep connection to the areas we serve.”