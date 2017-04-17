Author Chris Brookmyre brings crime to The Caves

BLACKWELL’S Bookshop takes over The Caves on Wednesday for an evening with bestselling crime writer Chris Brookmyre.

The event marks the launch of his latest Jack Parlabane novel, Want You Gone, the follow-up to the award-winning Black Widow.

Imagine if all your secrets were put online?

Sam Morpeth is growing up way too fast, left to fend for a younger sister with learning difficulties when their mother goes to prison and watching her dreams of university evaporate.

But Sam learns what it is to be truly powerless when a stranger begins to blackmail her online, drawing her into a trap she may not escape alive. Who would you turn to?

Meanwhile, reporter Jack Parlabane has finally got his career back on track, but his success has left him indebted to a volatile source on the wrong side of the law.

Now that debt is being called in, and it could cost him everything.

What would you be capable of?

Thrown together by a common enemy, Sam and Jack are about to discover they have more in common than they realise - and might be each other’s only hope.

Brookmyre was a journalist before becoming a full-time novelist with the publication of his award-winning debut Quite Ugly One Morning, which established him as one of the country’s leading crime novelists. His 2016 novel Black Widow won the McIlvanney Prize 2016 for the Best Crime Novel of the Year, awarded by Bloody Scotland.

An Evening With Chris Brookmyre will last one hour and be followed with a signing session.

An Evening with Chris Brookmyre, The Caves, Niddry Street, Wednesday, 7pm, £6, 0131-622 8229

IF you can’t attend but would like a signed copy call 0131-622 8222