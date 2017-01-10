Avengers film will ‘put Capital on movie map’

Scenes shot for the next Avengers film will put the Capital on the movie map as fans flock to the city to visit the sites featured in the megastar-packed blockbuster, experts said today.

The global cinematic exposure is set to provide a huge boost to Edinburgh’s economy as filming for action-packed Marvel superhit – Avengers: Infinity War – was all but confirmed for locations in the city.

John Donnelly, chief executive of Marketing Edinburgh, said: “Having a high-profile film shoot in the city unquestionably puts Edinburgh on the movie map.

“We know that around 40 per cent of people choose to visit a destination they have seen on screen, and with three Marvel Avengers films sitting in the top ten of biggest-ever grossing films, Edinburgh is set to be introduced to millions of new people across the world.”

The last film in the series, Avengers: Age of Ultron, released in 2015, surpassed one billion ticket sales and grossed £1.2bn at the box office – the seventh-highest-grossing film in history.

“The collaborative working between Film Edinburgh with local authorities and the community is a vital component in transforming the vision of filmmakers into a reality,” Mr Donnelly added.

Gordon Henderson, of the Federation of Small Businesses, predicted a lucrative long-term impact. He said: “Having the cast and crew here for six months will bring spend to local businesses as well as fans who are trying to catch a glimpse of filming in Edinburgh – they will need somewhere to stay and eat and drink and go shopping.

“But let’s not forget Edinburgh is a creative industry hotspot and there are bound to be opportunities for subcontracting as well as longer term you’ll get fans travelling the globe trying to spot where their favourite films have been made.”

Business expert Graham Birse, who sits on the board of Marketing Edinburgh said: “What’s interesting is the Avengers as a brand, by its nature is about both fun and adventure.

“Scotland and Edinburgh, in particular, traditionally as a destination has not been associated with that genre.

“However, Danny Macaskill and events like the World Mountain Biking Championships show that Scotland is far more now seen as an adventurous destination.

“There is everything to play for and when the Avengers come to town it’s going to be great, not just for direct spending with the crew and staff but more especially when the film comes out. The stage is set in Edinburgh.”

And the exposure gained as featuring as a location in film will act as a draw within the industry, according to Marie Owen, owner of Leith-based commercial film company LS Productions.

She said: “After the Avengers has been shot in Edinburgh the reputation as a shoot-friendly location, with good, qualified people here, will spread.”

