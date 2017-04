HOLLYWOOD actor Chris Evans enjoyed a night out at a city centre nightclub while filming the new Avengers film in Edinburgh.

Evans, 35, spent Saturday evening in Opal Lounge in George Street – and happily posed for pictures with staff and fellow revellers.

Avengers, also starring Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr, is being filmed across the Capital, including at Waverley Station and in the Old Town.

Evans plays Captain America in the hit series.