Award-winning Divino Enoteca reopens

HIDDEN in the heart of the Old Town, one of the city’s best Italian eateries is back in business following a recent expansion.

A family business, Divino Enoteca on Merchant Street proudly offers a unique twist on contemporary Italian dining, combining a passion for food and hospitality with old-school service.

The new look finds the restaurant bathed in soft lighting with comfortable chairs, banquettes and booths, rick oak floors and a welcoming ambiance.

Restaurant owner Tony Crolla says, “Divino Enoteca is already one of the most popular spots for romantic dining and get togethers in Edinburgh.

“We boast an impressive assortment of world wines, we host regular wine tasting evenings allowing customers to sample, appreciate and indulge the flavours of our most famous regions in Italy.”

At the heart of their success lies simple, quality cooking and ingredients complimented by the kind of service that makes customers return again and again.

With awards for Best Wine List and Best Italian Restaurant in Scotland already under its belt, diners can expect a new menu of specials alongside Divino Enoteca’s traditional mix of Italian pasta classics.

For the reopening, head chef Francesco Ascrizzi has created a seasonal menu which takes a contemporary approach to traditional and authentic Italian flavours and combinations.

Everything, from the bread to the pasta, is made in house.

He says, “It is a menu artfully designed to cater to many palates. You’ll find a generous selection of fresh pasta, as well as seafood, chicken and veal dishes skilfully cooked and served.”

The highly skilled team at Divino Enoteca also offer bespoke wine tasting dinners and, with private dining rooms available, cater for a wide range of events.

Divino Enoteca, Merchant St, 4pm-11pm, book 0131-225 1770