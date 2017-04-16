Bake Off backing for Edinburgh university chancellor Prue Leith

Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown said she thinks Prue Leith will be “an amazing judge”.

Brown, 32, who last year beat Jane Beedle and Andrew Smyth to claim the title, also enthused about watching the show when it airs later this year on Channel 4.

The new line-up of the hit baking show sees Queen Margaret University chancellor Leith judging alongside Hollywood, while Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig will present.

She told Fabulous magazine: “At the end of the day, it will still be Bake Off, so it will be amazing.

“Prue will be an amazing judge with Paul Hollywood. I can’t wait to watch it.”