Banish the blues at The Brunton

WHY not banish the winter blues with a trip to Musselburgh’s Brunton Theatre. Their current season boasts a vibrant music programme with performers of all eras and genres.

You could spend an evening experiencing true country-rock with double Grammy Award winner Albert Lee and his stellar American Band (18 March), for example, or indulge in a rare chance to see three fine, Michael McGoldrick, John McCusker and John Doyle (3 March), as they celebrate the release of their latest album.

There’s also a slew of tribute acts to catch including Ultimate Bowie (10 March), The Cavern Beatles (3 April), and Magic of Motown (8 April).

From tributes to classical, February sees Dmytro Morykit perform his original piano score to the classic vampire movie Nosferatu (24 February).

Then, fresh from their sell out Fringe run, Captivate Theatre brings Lionel Bart’s timeless musical Oliver! (2-4 March) to life.

Oliver! remains one of the most loved British musicals ever, featuring iconic characters and songs such as Food Glorious Food, Consider Yourself, You’ve Got to Pick-a-Pocket or Two, I’d Do Anything and Oom Pah Pah.

Actor David Hayman makes a welcome return to The Brunton in The Cause of Thunder (11 March), playing the loved and respected Bob Cunningham in the sequel to his 2014 performance in The Pitiless Storm.

The one-man show continues Bob’s story as he confronts the uncertainty of retirement, the onset of old age, politics and his Country’s future.

Other theatre highlights include Black Beauty (27 January) and A Life with the Beatles (25 February).

Locals on stage finds Loretto Youth Players taking a colourful trip to the swinging sixties in Summer Holiday (16-18 February).

While stand-ups heading to the seaside town include Lee Nelson in Serious Joker (24 March), Jimeoin in Renonsense Man (18 February), and Grant Stott Tales From Behind the Mic (22 April).

Tickets for all shows are available from 0131-665 2240 or www.thebrunton.co.uk