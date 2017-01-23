Bard’s words burn bright on Rose Street

MUSIC, comedy, poetry and spoken word events come to the heart of the New Town this week courtesy of the Capital’s newest Festival, Red, Red Rose Street.

A celebration of the words and music of Rabbie Burns, a series of outdoor entertainments set to keep shoppers and visitors alike amused, will be complimented by the following series of indoor events, all exploring or inspired by the works of Scotland’s Bard.

BRAW BURNS

Red, Red Rose Street Brings Burns to Edinburgh this January

The Gorms, The Black Tavern, 49 Rose Street, tonight, 7pm.

Kilter, Element, 110 Rose Street, tonight, 7pm.

Resident Folk Collective, The Black Cat, 168 Rose Street, tonight, 7pm.

BLETHERIN’ BURNS

Storyteller Kirsty Law, poet Iona Lee and Kevin McLean of Loud Poets, Patisserie Valerie, 158 – 162 Rose Street tomorrow, 7pm.

Fergus McNicol, Alan Lone, Claire McNicol and Ron Fairweather weave tales of Burns, The Rosehip, 43 Rose Street, tomorrow, 7pm.

Singer Craig Lithgow, poet Catherine Wilson and storyteller Colin McGuire, Element, 110 Rose Street, tomorrow, 7pm.

BABY BURNS

Songs, music & stories for children up to 4 years old, The Rosehip, 43 Rose Street, Wednesday, 10am & 11am.

THE TARTAN SCARFS

The Black Rose Tavern, 49 Rose Street, Thursday, 7pm.

SIDE BURNS

Comedy from Chris Forbes, Scott Gibson, Scott Agnew, Billy Kirkwood, Robin Grainger and Michael Redmond throughout the evening from 7pm at

Milnes Bar, 35 Hanover Street, 1780, 167 Rose Street North Lane, Amber Rose, 22 – 26 Castle Street, Thursday, 7pm

All performances are unticketed and free on a first come first served basis.

More details of the week’s events and the people taking part can be found at www.redredrosestreet.co.uk.