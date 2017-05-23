Batman Begins’ star comes home to King’s

WITH two intervals and a curtain that rises at 7.30pm and doesn’t finally fall again until 10.55pm, there’s no doubting that Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf isn’t just a modern classic, but an epic to boot.

Starring Edinburgh actress Sara Stewart, well known to audiences from roles in Drop The Dead Donkey, Rebus, Doctor Foster, The Night Manager and Batman Begins – she played Bruce Wayne’s mother, Martha Wayne - Edward Albee’s play has become one of America’s most iconic dramas.

Rapture Theatre’s production brings Stewart back to The King’s, the theatre in which she made her professional debut opposite Stanley Baxter in the annual panto.

Set in the sixties, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf centres on how a marathon night of late night drinking, debauchery and duplicity develops as Martha and her husband George invite unsuspecting young couple, Nick and Honey, around for a nightcap.

Drinks flow, spiked with vicious humour, acerbic wit and tempestuous verbal sparring.

As night turns to morning, searing secrets are exposed.

Putting the “fun” into dysfunctional, Woolf wryly exposes the dark attraction in relationships.

Made into a multi-Oscar winning film starring Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor 50 years ago, this is a rare chance to see it on stage.

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? won Tony Awards for Best Play in 1963 and the 1962/63 New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Play.

Directed by Artistic Director Michael Emans, Rapture Theatre’s production features Rose Reynolds, Robin Kingsland and Paul Albertson.

Set and costume design is by Frances Collier.

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, King’s Theatre, Leven Street, until Saturday, 7.30pm (matinees 2.30pm), £17-£30.50, 0131-529 6000