Be among the first to dine at The Gaucho, Edinburgh

THE countdown to the opening of the newest jewel in the crown of the Capital’s cuisine quarter is well and truly underway.

Gaucho, the celebrated Argentinian steak restaurant, has revealed the doors to its flagship restaurant in Scotland will open to the public on Saturday 11 November.

The £1.5 million eatery on St Andrew Square is set to be the latest sophisticated, welcoming dining destination for business lunches, evening dining, private dining and special events.

Globally renowned for its steaks as well as specially created fusion dishes such as haggis empanadas, diners will be guided through the menu via The Gaucho Beef Board brought to their table by a dedicated host.

The restaurant’s free-to-roam, grass-fed Aberdeen Angus beef comes directly from 45 specially chosen Argentinian farms known as ‘estancias’.

Originally from Scotland, Aberdeen Angus was first introduced to Argentina in 1879 by Don Carlos Guerrero.

Today, all Argentina’s Aberdeen Angus are direct descendants of Guerrero’s original Scottish cattle, Cinderella, Aunt Lee and Virtuoso, the bull.

Gaucho will also boast a choice of more than 200 exclusive Argentinian wines, alongside a wide range of Scottish whiskies, gins and an extensive cocktail menu.

Chef Director Jamie Robertson says, “Being from Bonnyrigg, this is something of a homecoming for me. I’m enjoying the opportunity to create exclusive dishes for our new restaurant that celebrate and fuse the provenance of Argentinian beef with Scotland’s enviable natural larder.

“If there’s one thing Scots know, it’s good beef, so I’m looking forward to bringing Gaucho’s world-famous menu back to a home crowd.”

To be amongst the first to experience The Gaucho’s ‘good beef’, make you booking now at www.gauchorestaurants.com/restaurants/edinburgh/