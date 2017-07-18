Belgian micro-fest brings cheer to arches

a BELGIAN micro-festival is set to give a new lease of life to the disused New Waverley arches this weekend.

The New Waverley arches will be transformed into a contemporary Belgian beer garden as Heverlee beer launches the three-day event on Friday to celebrate Belgian National Day.

Fusing Scottish and Belgian cultures, an exciting and diverse line-up will bring some of Scotland’s best names in food, music and art gravitate towards the area.

The programme sees Firecracker Recordings will programme a hand-picked line-up of eclectic electronic DJs to soundtrack the party atmosphere.

Those playing include the likes of Charlie Bones of London’s underground radio station NTS and Edinburgh’s own Linkwood.

Another big name on the bill will be LuckyMe Record’s Éclair Fifi, a Scottish DJ who has previously held slots on BBC Radio1.

A street-food market, The Pitt, will also feature, offering a Belgian themed menu for the weekend while street-artists programmed by LeithLate’s Fraser Gray will be painting live over the weekend.

On the Sunday, Picture House Pop Up will take over an arch for an exclusive screening of two yet to be announced feature length films.

At the bar, enjoy cold pints of Heverlee pilsner style lager or try one of two limited Heverlee brews, created in Belgium especially for the event.

Heverlee’s Wendy Espie says, “When it comes to creating the ultimate summer beer garden atmosphere, there are fewer countries in the world that do it better than Belgium.

“The New Waverley arches is a really unique space, and we can’t wait to let people see what we’ve got planned.”

Heverlee at New Waverley, East Market Street, Friday, 4pm-11pm, Saturday & Sunday, noon-,11pm, Free