Belinda Lang returns in powerful drama at King’s

TOM Kempinski’s award-winning play Duet For One tours to the King’s next week.

In this powerful, deeply moving, and at times poignantly funny play, Stephanie Abrahams, a brilliant concert violinist who seemingly has it all, is forced to re-evaluate her life when struck down by an unforeseen tragedy.

Faced with a truth too difficult to comprehend she consults psychiatrist Dr Feldmann, resulting in a duel between two razor-sharp minds.

2 Point 4 Children star Belinda Lang and Oliver Cotton, best known for the BBC drama The Borgias, play Abrahams and Feldmann in the new production, which opens tomorrow.

Lang, explains, “It’s mistakenly seen as a play about a famous musician confronted with debilitating illness, but really it’s about any of us having the thing you cherish most threatened, and having to accept that you might lose it.

“For my character it’s music and the ability to play it, but it could anything and it represents a universal fear we all have, and finding the grace and humour to deal with it. And the play is not a gloom-fest at all, it’s really rather funny.”

And Lang can’t wait to return to the Capital.

“I absolutely love Edinburgh. It’s just the most disarming place.

“I’ve performed in Edinburgh many, many times over the years. The last time was when I played Aunt Sally in Oklahoma! at the Festival Theatre two years ago, performing with Gary Wilmot.

“And one of the best plays I’ve ever performed in was David Greig’s Letter of Last Resort, at the Traverse in 2012, a wonderful play about whether or not to launch trident in the event of nuclear war. Such a great play and the audiences were gripped by it.’

Duet For One, King’s Theatre, Tuesday 31 October-Saturday 4 November, 7.30pm (matinees 2.30pm), £18-£31.50, 0131-529 6000