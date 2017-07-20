Big Interview AND TRAILER: The Leftovers - Time for society to wake up and ask itself the big questions...

Finlay Greig catches up with British actor and former Doctor Who Christopher Eccleston about his role in Sky Atlantic’s The Leftovers which is in its third, final, and possibly best, season

Christopher Eccleston believes that he is part of a disappearing breed of working class actors. “People like myself, Sean Bean, Maxine Peake – there’s not going to be people like us coming through in 20 years,” he maintains.

The Salford-born former Doctor Who actor is talking in the wake of his award-nominated performance in HBO’s The Leftovers, which tells the story of another disappearing act.

The show begins with 140 million humans vanishing from the face of the earth with no explanation, in an event known as the ‘sudden departure’. As the show comes to a conclusion after three seasons, Eccleston has been given pause for thought about his time in the US – and the lack of diversity in the British arts.

In its final season, The Leftovers came of age, resonating with critics after two seasons that struggled to find their audience.

The show’s fascinating high-concept premise presented us with damaged characters attempting to find a belief system in the wake of a catastrophic event.

As Matt Jamison, Eccleston played a reverend struggling to understand why he wasn’t taken in the sudden departure, an event which he attributes to the rapture. Each episode brings a tidal wave of existential crisis.

However, Eccleston says that questions raised by the show weren’t new for him. “These are questions I’ve been carrying around with me for life.”

Despite moving towards agnosticism following the birth of his children, Eccleston identifies himself as “a peace-loving atheist”. The actor is critical of organised religion and suggests that we all need to question the role it has in our lives.

“We’ve had an industrial revolution, we’ve had a digital revolution, now we need a spiritual revolution,” he states.

The Leftovers is set in the New York state town of Mapleton, and Eccleston worked tirelessly to morph his Mancunian twang into a believable American accent.

“It’s a slower process for me because I learn visually. Some people learn audibly, to the ears, but I have to see the words written down phonetically and it’s a slower process. It improved as I went on and that’s always going to happen because you’re spending more and more time in the character.

“I was surrounded by American actors who weren’t even thinking about dialect. It was an enormous challenge for me and one that I’m very proud of.”

Eccleston notes that the only criticism of his accent has come from British viewers.

“Nobody’s picked me up on it in America, but in Britain people are going to pick me up on it because I’m part of the furniture over here, you just can’t please everybody.

“The point for me was to please the American producers and the casting producers and I can tell you for a fact that that has worked because I’m receiving work offers over there,” he says with a chuckle. “I’ve achieved my goal.”

As Eccleston forges a new chapter of his career on the other side of the Atlantic, however, the actor fears that high profile working class actors back home will soon be a thing of the past.

“The situation is not improving,” he maintains. “It’s getting worse and worse. All areas of the arts are becoming ivory towers.“It was different for me in the eighties and look what I’ve achieved. Look what Sean Bean’s achieved. Look what Maxine Peake’s achieved. But there’s not going to be the numbers in 20 years, and it’s the same for people of colour who come from that background. We’re moving towards a white culture, but we live in a multi-cultural society.”

Eccleston is talking not long after Jeremy Corbyn’s vow to wipe out student debt if Labour are voted into power following the next General Election.

Despite having differences in opinion with the Labour leader, Eccleston insists that higher education should be free. “I have my problems with Corbyn, but the idea that you have to pay for your education? It didn’t happen to me,” he says.

