Big Preview: A different way of life - The Real Marigold Hotel returns

Embarking on a journey of a lifetime, this new four-part series sees the group travel thousands of miles to make a new home in Kochi, a city in the southwest Indian state Kerala.

Inspired by, but otherwise unrelated to the blockbuster film, the series documents the authentic experience of the eight characters living out their golden years, to test whether they can set up a more rewarding retirement than in the UK.

Our older celebrities this round are entertainer Lionel Blair, actress Amanda Barrie, snooker champion Dennis Taylor, TV personality Rustie Lee, Doctor Miriam Stoppard, presenter Bill Oddie, singer Sheila Ferguson and actor Paul Nicholas.

As they adjust to life in India and to living together, initially the group members all have different opinions on their new surroundings.

Rustie and Miriam seem charmed by their first days here, while Paul, Bill and Dennis rise to the challenge with humour and classic one-liners.

However Lionel, the oldest member of the group at 87, finds dealing with the realities of living in India unsettling, with animals in the street and piles of rubbish that can distract from the beauty.

At 81, Amanda Barrie is proof that while you have to grow old, you don’t have to grow up.

The stage and screen star - known for her saucy pin-up roles in two Carry On films and a lengthy stint as the legendary Alma on Corrie - is finally living life on her terms, and she’s never been happier.

Her mantra is simply: “Get on with it”.

“I would tell my younger self - and I tell my older self the same thing - not to be afraid,” quips Lancashire-born Barrie, looking preened and fabulous. “Don’t be too judgemental on yourself, because you’re not the best judge.”

She’s certainly proved her words have weight.

Since leaving Corrie back in 2001, after 20 years on the popular soap, the actress - plagued by anxiety for much of her career - has embraced a new chapter, starting with her decision to come out as bisexual at age 67 (she was previously married to theatre director Robin Hunter), and subsequently marrying her long-term partner, crime novelist Hilary Bonner.

“I’ve only just had a gap year, too!” she squawks, laughing wildly. “So I’m living my life backwards, really.”

The marriage, Barrie says, was the result of years of deliberation.

“I didn’t see the point,” she admits. “I couldn’t ever envisage calling Hilary my wife, but someone did say something funny to me recently - I got into a car in Tel Aviv and I said, ‘Oh my god, I am having so much trouble with my Wi-Fi’, and [the driver] said, ‘Did you have a row?’ and I said, ‘Not my wife, my Wi-Fi’,” she recalls, beaming from ear to ear.

“So she’s now become my Wi-Fi.”

But while Barrie - born Shirley Anne Broadbent - is open about her sexuality today, she admits she struggled to grasp the native consensus while embarking on her latest small-screen project, the new series of hit BBC One travel series, The Real Marigold Hotel.

“I couldn’t work out where they were on homosexuality,” she recalls of the locals she encountered in Kochi, a city in the south-west Indian state of Kerala.

“I did ask but I got very diverse answers,” she elaborates. “One said, ‘Well, it’s illegal’, and I thought, ‘Well that isn’t going to encourage me is it; I’d be strung up the next day’, and the other people said, ‘Oh no, no, no, it’s totally acceptable, as long as you don’t mention it’.

“So I thought, ‘We’ll gloss over that’. You know, it’s sort of [like being] back in the Forties, Fifties...”

The four-part series - inspired by, but otherwise unrelated to the Judi Dench-led 2011 blockbuster, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel - sees Barrie joined by seven other famous senior citizens, each on a mission to discover whether or not they really would consider retiring to the other side of the world.

“There’s this ghastly thing I had in my head the entire time,” Barrie recalls suddenly. “That people come out to India to find themselves, and I thought, ‘Oh God, please God, don’t do that at my age’.

“Find myself?!” she adds, with a loud whoop. “[That] would be the worst thing I could imagine; I don’t want to find myself!”

She cringes at the mere mention of her toned-down image on screen.

“I look like somebody who’d died!” she cries. “Isn’t that awful? I’d get up every morning, put my make up on and, bleugh, everything just went; I was just melting the whole time, it was the humidity.

“That’s why I could never be there, because I would be a wet blob.”

But weather and cultural differences aside, the veteran actress - whose credits also include staple shows like Doctors, Bad Girls and Benidorm - is quick to make it clear she thoroughly enjoyed the month-long experiment.

“The thing I enjoyed most was this incredible privilege at a certain age to meet new people who you made friends with,” she begins. “Most people don’t get that privilege after 80, particularly meeting people who they get on with. And we were thrown together like a funny little family.

“I’ve now adopted Bill Oddie,” she adds, smiling widely. “I’m in love with him. He bought sparrow boxes ‘round - I’ve got little sparrow boxes now.”

So a move to India is out of the question, but is there room for a trip back, perhaps?

“No, I don’t think I would, actually,” Barrie admits. “There’s so many other places in the world to go, and I suppose I would be more inclined to go to ancient cities.

“I’ve just come back from Tel Aviv, I was doing this filming there,” she offers, excitedly. “An outrageous TV series called Bar Mitzvah! It’s totally outrageous - I finish up in bed with a drag queen!”

And then she’s off again, with that contagious laugh; Barrie is clearly a lady who makes her own rules.

The Real Marigold Hotel is on Wednesday at 9pm on BBC One