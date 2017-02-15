Big Preview: Drama SS GB examines the what-ifs of a Nazi-occupied Britain in 1941

We first meet Archer in 1941, with the vast majority of England and Wales are under Nazi occupation after losing the Battle of Britain. Pockets of resistance continue to show their defiance against the occupying German forces, but after a German pilot is murdered by a British Resistance fighter, tensions in London could not be higher.

When investigating what appears to be a simple black market murder, Archer is dragged into a much darker and more treacherous world where the stakes are as high as the ultimate outcome of the war.

The elusive American journalist Barbara Barga may hold the key - but can he trust her? And when his lover Sylvia endangers her life by bravely making a stand against the oppressive regime, Archer is forced to confront a deeper dilemma.

Can he carry out his duty to defend law and order when he is working for the wrong side? What is he willing to risk in the fight against fascism?

Detective Douglas Archer is played by Sam Riley and Barbara Barga by Kate Bosworth. We caught up with Sam Riley. . .

What inspired you to get involved with the project?

Loads of things appealed. For a start, I’d never played a detective before, especially one in a trilby and smoking cigarettes! I’m a big fan of Philip Kerr’s Berlin Noir Trilogy about a private detective working in pre-war Berlin. I really love those books.

I was also attracted by the fact that Archer speaks German, and I’ve been living in Berlin for the last eight years. And as my dad and my agent put it, “People might actually watch this!”



Why have you never done TV before?

In the past, TV had always scared me. I was frightened off by the idea of being in a long running format and having to play the same person over many years. But this is very different. It’s great. You have five hours of material to really get your teeth into it. Also, my ego saw that I was in every scene – although my body is now regretting that!



Can you please outline your character for us?

Archer is ambiguous – that was another thing that appealed about SS-GB. He has an important job and can speak German. He’s looked on favourably by the Germans. He’s a totem for them. Before the war, he caught a serial killer and got the nickname “Archer of the Yard”.

But he is unsure about his role now. He is not a Nazi, but neither is he willing to join The Resistance.

He’s happy to keep his job. He thinks that there has to be law and order or things will fall apart. If he’s not there to do it, then who will? His neighbours see him picked up for work by the SS and are suspicious.

I think that’s a really interesting place to start a drama.

Can you please explain Archer’s relationship with Barbara?

She is a mysterious character. London has become a very drab town. With rationing, everyone is having to make do.

Then this glamorous platinum blonde bombshell appears near the scene of the crime. She ingratiates herself with Archer, which he is not unhappy about.

What’s interesting about the relationship is that Archer is not sure what Barbara’s motives are – whether she has genuine affection for him, or whether she is linked with the Americans or Germans.

How have you found it working with Kate?

It’s been brilliant. Sometimes you don’t like your co-stars and you just have to get on with it. But Kate is fantastic. It’s been great having her around. There’s something about her that you can’t put your finger on. She has the looks and demeanour of a movie star from the golden age.



What other aspects of working on SS-GB have you relished?

A: The quality of the cast is outstanding, and the sets are incredible. What’s also been brilliant is having Philipp involved. He’s a superb director. I don’t know what he is taking to give him such energy, but whatever it is, I want some!

Thanks to him, we have top German actors prepared to come over here for just three days.

SS-GB is on Sunday at 9pm on BBC One

