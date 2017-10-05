Big TV Preview and VIDEO: Michelle Keegan is back as BBC One's Our Girl heads off on new mission to Nepal

Back with a third series, Michelle Keegan returns to the role of of Georgie and this time finds herself in three difficult situations.

This first tour of four episodes finds Georgie on a relief mission in Nepal following a devastating series of earthquakes.

In addition to her duties as a medic, Georgie is tasked with mentoring Maisie (Shalom Brune-Franklin), a young reckless new recruit to 2-section. Georgie and Maisie have history after previously meeting in Syria on a covert operation led by Elvis (Luke Pasqualino), and Maisie’s reckless nature irritates her.

When Georgie meets Milan (Rudi Dharmalingam), an attractive Nepalese engineer, a bond starts to form between them whilst working together to rebuild the local area. Whilst on a tour of the village, an aftershock causes a temple to collapse, trapping Georgie and Milan inside…

Filming took place in Kathmandu and Cape Town, and the further two tours will transmit in due course.

We caught up with star Michelle Keegan. . .

We left Georgie in Somalia at the end of season two. What’s happened since and has anything changed?

This season we pick up with Georgie at home with her friends and family, and she gets a call from Captain James asking her to come out to Nepal for a NGO relief mission. She’s still independent, not with Elvis, putting her career first and loving being in the Army.

What about Jamie?

Unfortunately there’s no news of Jamie! He’s probably settled down, got married and still a doctor!

Have you had to go to Bootcamp for this series?

Yes, we did Bootcamp just like last year and we did it in Sandhurst and South Africa.

We work alongside people who are in the Army and it’s about getting us in the mind-set of being back in the Army, running drills, how to hold a weapon, discipline, all about your kit and a lot of medical skills. I’ve learnt so much. I know how to use a tourniquet, a bandage, I know how to stitch, how to do CPR and a lot of technical bits, too.

What’s the shooting schedule been like for a commission of 12 episodes?

I have been filming since the end of April and we had Bootcamp the week before that. We filmed in Nepal for two weeks, then to South Africa until end of July. Then we flew to Malaysia for the next mission, so it’s a long shooting schedule!

What’s been your favourite scene to shoot in the new series?

My favourite scene so far has been a bust up with Georgie and Elvis; we have a row where there’s a lot of frustration and a lot of jealousy but the love is still there. It was a great scene to film.

There’s a new member of 2-Section, Maisie. What can you tell us about her?

Maisie is very strong-natured and it’s very challenging for Georgie as she’s her mentor. She has to look after her and keep her in check, but Maisie is a bit of a rebel.

The finale of this series is big. What was it like to film?

Filming the last episode was epic.

What have been the challenges from this block? Have you had any injuries from any of the stunts this mission?

It’s been a lot more physically demanding than the first one, definitely. There are a lot more stunts involved, more Army-based scenes and a lot more running which I’m not very good at!

I’ve had to learn how to run like I’m in the Army - nightmare!

When we join Georgie in episode one, how does she feel about Elvis?

We join Georgie and Elvis in episode one in Syria where they left things on an even keel. They are work colleagues but there is still love there.

Have you picked up any bruises from filming?

I’ve been covered in bruises!

Our Girl returns to BBC One on Tuesday at 9pm