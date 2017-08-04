Bill is top of the pops at this years Fringe Festival

THE man who wrote some of the best known chart-toppers of the sixties and seventies is in town this Fringe, debuting his new one-man show.

Scottish pop song writing legend Bill Martin MBE is best known for classic pop songs such as Cliff Richard’s Congratulations, Eurovision winning Puppet on a String sung by Sandie Shaw, and a whole raft of Bay City Rollers songs, including Summerlove Sensation, Saturday Night, and the anthemic Shang-a-lang.

In his show, The Stories Behind The Songs, at The Dome, on George Street, Bill will share the untold stories of working with some of the biggest names in the music industry, and reveal what goes into writing global hits.

Throughout his career, Bill also famously wrote songs for the likes of Elvis Presley, Cilla Black, Midge Ure, and even Ken Dodd and is one of the few British songwriters to have Number 1s in every country in the world.

“I have been writing songs for a long time and throughout my career I’ve had the honour of working with many musical icons, and with that comes a lot of anecdotes,” he reflects.

“I was the first Brit to write a Eurovision winning song back in 1967, and since then I have never looked back. I’m proud of having had number ones in every country in the world and this is an achievement that will continue to keep pushing me.

“Those who know me will be able to tell you that I don’t hold back and therefore my show will be a bit of a reveal-all of what it was like working with the biggest names in the business, especially during the Sixties and Seventies when the music scene was really vibrant.”

Bill Martin: The Stories Behind The Songs, The Dome, George Street, until 27 August (not Mondays), 8.15pm, £12.50, 0131-226 0000