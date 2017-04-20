Black Bottle’s eclectic entertainment set to bring The Caves alive

COCKTAILS and culture come together at The Caves this evening when Black Bottle whisky host The Eclectica Experiment, an experimental night mixing music, spoken word, contemporary dance, comedy, short film, DJs, whisky and food.

The unconventional one off event will feature performances by some of the Capital’s most innovative artists matched with similarly inventive Black Bottle whisky cocktails created by some of the city’s best bartenders.

The line-up includes Iklan, a brand-new collaboration between experimental dark-pop queen Law Holt, the Leith Congregational Choir and Timothy London, co-producer of Young Fathers’ debut album; the epic lo-fi of Meursault; alt-folk singer-songwriter Faith Eliott; and the loud, dark, synth-fuelled electro of Future Get Down.

There will also be contemporary dance from Ashanti Harris, spoken word from the former and current Scottish Slam Champions Iona Lee and poet/comedian Daniel Piper, plus a screening of Scottish Ballet’s short film Maze.

The evening will be compered by Flint & Pitch’s Jenny Lindsay.

Providing the cocktails, guest mixologists from Bramble, Timberyard, Voyage of Buck, and Old Toll Bar along with Black Bottle’s Ambassador Mal Spence, will create special Black Bottle cocktails inspired by the evening’s performers and matched to their sets. In addition, food will be served until 8.30pm for early birds.

Mal Spence, Black Bottle’s Global Brand Ambassador, says, “From our passion for using our whisky in cocktails to our iconic jet-black bottle and our history of being created by a tea blender, Black Bottle is a truly unconventional whisky.

“The Eclectica Experiment event will celebrate that spirit of doing things differently and introduce guests to new experiences; whether that is a new artform or an experimental local artist they haven’t seen before, an incredibly inventive whisky cocktail from our guest bartenders, or the atmospheric 18th century stone vaults of The Caves.”

The Eclectica Experiment, The Caves, Niddry Street, tonight, 7.30pm-midnight, £10 (includes 5 whisky cocktails and food), www.citizenticket.co.uk