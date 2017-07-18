Blood & bile ice lollies launch summer show, Escape the Plague

AS the summer sun finally seems to have broken through the rain it’s time to terrify your taste buds with a not so (n)ice lolly, courtesy of The Edinburgh Dungeon.

Adding bite to the launch of their seasonal summer seasonal show, the Dungeon has created a limited-edition range of three gruesome ice lollies based on the foul body fluid flavours of Blood, Yellow Bile, and Phlegm.

Edinburgh Dungeon's not so (n)ice lollies.

The controversial creations have been researched and developed by multi-sensory experts, Jelly & Gin, to announce the attraction’s seasonal summer show, Escape the Plague.

Plague-ridden, fetid and corpse strewn, 17th-century Edinburgh was a dark, despairing place to live. The streets ran rife with sewage and rats, and the foul stench of death was in the air.

Initially brought by vermin, the plague spread quickly, causing truly repulsive symptoms from which most never recovered. Desperation and famine followed, as the public made futile and abhorrent attempts to survive, with historical experts reporting countless cases of cannibalism.

The coughing and spluttering of the sick also did very little to contain the infection and served as helpful inspiration for Jelly & Gin’s latest creation.

Samuel Cohn, Historical author and Professor of Medieval History at the University of Glasgow comments, “Famine, which accompanied the plague, led to eating habits of desperation. “The rich resolved to eating horses, while the poor ate cats, dogs, rats, and mice.

“Even more grim was the reported claims of human cannibalism, with locals resorting to eating friends and family to survive.”

The limited-edition range of not so n(ice) lollies will be given out free of charge to the first 150 visitors who show up to The Edinburgh Dungeon, 31 Market Street, on Saturday quoting the phrase: Escape The Plague.

They will also receive complimentary tickets to the Dungeon.

Edward Evans, General Manager, adds: “We want to give visitors to the Dungeon a true ‘taste’ of plague-ridden Edinburgh, and what better way to shout about our Escape the Plague show than by getting people to immerse themselves in the experience.”