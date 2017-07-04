Book now to see Joe McElderry & the Josephs

IT seems like no time at all since Joe McElderry was up there on the stage of The Playhouse in his loincloth belting out the hits of Joseph and His Amazing technicolor Dreamcoat.

Next month he returns to the Greenside Place venue as part of his latest tour, the aptly named Saturday Night at the Movies Live Tour.

Promoting the release of his fifth studio album, Saturday Night At The Movies, the concert will feature songs from the new album and find the singer joined on stage by three special guests, all of who have starred as Joseph in Bill Kenwright’s long-running musical - X Factor’s Lloyd Daniels, Any Dream Will Do runner-up Ben James-Ellis, and local favourite Keith Jack, who has also just released a new album, Movie Nights.

Saturday Night At The Movies, meanwhile, is McElderry’s first album in five years and is inspired by his love of film and theatre.

It features newly orchestrated recordings of iconic hits such as Can’t Help Falling in Love from Elvis Presley’s Blue Hawaii, Time Of My Life from Dirty Dancing, and the inevitable Any Dream Will Do from Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

McElderry says, “My new album is a snapshot of where I am today and I am excited about the opportunity to share some of my favourite music with my fans.

“I hope people will join me as I continue on this musical journey.”

The album also includes a bonus track of the hit single Gloria, written by acclaimed songwriter and 10CC frontman, Graham Gouldman.

Expect to hear all these iconic movie hits, along with some exciting additions, all cooed in McElderry’s heartfelt and warming vocals.

Saturday Night at the Movies Live, Playhouse, Greenside Place, 29 July, 7.30pm, £20-£42, 0844-871 3014