Boom bang a bang, shout it out Lulu’s about

AFTER a decade of relative inactivity on the live music scene sixties’ favourite Lulu is embarking on the biggest tour of her career, one that brings her to the Queens Hall on Friday 10 November.

The All About The Music Tour will see the Grammy-nominated singer performing hits from a career spanning more than 50-years, songs such as Shout, To Sir With Love, Relight My Fire and The Man Who Sold The World.

“Six decades is amazing,” she says, thinking back over her career. “You know, the weird thing is I have to say, ‘It’s really been that long?’.

“They say time passes really fast when you are having fun and I could apply that to me. It’s happened without me even blinking because this is what I live for, I live for music. It’s a blessing in my life.”

Born Marie McDonald McLaughlin Lawrie, the 68-year-old got her big break in 1964 when, at the age of 15 she signed to Decca Records and had her first Top 10 hit as Lulu & the Luvvers with Shout.

After that Lulu became famous for her energetic performances, representing the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1969 with Boom Bang-a-Bang.

“I guess I was blessed with a lot of energy, and I think if you are healthy you have a lot of energy. Some people love it and some would prefer you to shut up and sit down.

“It’s all about how you use your energy for the positive, and as you get older it’s about pacing your energy - and for that I do meditation and Chi Gong.”

If someone had told the 15 year-old Lulu the life that awaited her, the singer admits she wouldn’t have believed it.

“I would have said are you having a laugh, because I have had such an amazing life.

“It has been a roller coaster...I thought I was going to be a singing hairdresser who never left Glasgow.”

Lulu, Queens Hall, Clerk Street, Friday 10 November, 7.30pm, £45, 0131 668 2019