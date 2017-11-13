Botanics to bask in magical light show

Have your say

CHRISTMAS at the Botanics is coming up fast, offering visitors a magical opportunity, the chance to explore the garden after dark and experience the festive spirit.

With a range of home-grown and international artists, designers and composers working together to create a trail that combines the wonderment of Christmas and the majesty of the natural landscape.

French artist studio, TILT, will also make its inaugural visit to Scotland with Echinodermus, an 11 metre high structure inspired by the echinocactus family.

The massive tree-like sculpture will be transported from France and built, piece by piece, in front of the famous Palm House.

Heather Jackson, Director of Enterprise at RBGE says, “Christmas at the Botanics will be our most ambitious event of the year.

“This is such a magical time for everyone we look forward to welcoming visitors in after dark to delight in the magic of Christmas at the Garden.”

Visitors will follow the trail through the enchanting Crystal Lawn, enjoy the mesmerising scented Fire Garden and listen to the sounds of the Choir of the Trees.

There will also be spiced cider, mulled wine or hot chocolate and other traditional fare available throughout the Garden.

Local lighting designers Simon Hayes and Kate Bonney are responsible for the site design and show creation and will bring several first-time lighting installations to Scotland.

These include Squidsoup’s Bloom, a thousand spheres of light, each on a stalk, bobbing gently in front of Inverleith House.

Tickets for Christmas at the Botanics are now on-sale and the advice is to book early to secure your chosen slot.

For further ticket information, pricing and timings visit www.rbge.org.uk/christmas