Bowie in sound and vision

THE life and times of David Bowie are celebrated at the Cameo Cinema tonight, on the first anniversary of his death.

A Bowie commemorative evening will see the Home Street cinema host four acclaimed David Bowie short films.

Entitled David Bowie: Sound & Vision, the evening is curated by the London Short Film Festival, and will be screened at select Picturehouses across the UK as part of their Discover Tuesdays strand.

The short documentaries span more than five decades of Bowie’s career - from his experimental beginnings in the Sixties, to his plastic soul renaissance and world domination of the Eighties, to his approach to a whole new millennium.

The films are:

The Image (Michael Armstrong, 14 minutes, 1967): At 20 years old, Bowie was still two years away from Space Oddity when he acted in this silent mime-themed art short film, screened in London sex cinemas with an X rating.

Jazzin’ For Blue Jean (Julien Temple, 20 minutes, 1984): With an original storyline by Bowie, this extended music video for his 1984 album Tonight (featuring two tracks from this release), won a Grammy, and led to Bowie working with director Temple on Absolute Beginners the following year.

Let’s Dance: Bowie Down Under (Rubika Shah, 11 minutes, 2015) : The fascinating story behind one of the most celebrated music videos ever made, Bowie’s 1983 single Let’s Dance, shot in the Australian outback.

Reality (Steve Lippman, 29 minutes, 2003): UK premiere of a conceptual film commissioned for Bowie’s 2003 album Reality, an abstract and darkly comic portrait of Bowie in which questions and answers chase themselves, and meaning is absurd.

Lippman has requested the film hire fee be given to the GoFundMe campaign for Therese DePrez, who was the production designer on the Reality film and tour for Bowie, and who is now battling cancer and its effects.

A fitting way to pay tribute to Bowie’s life and work, 50p from every ticket sold will also be donated to Save the Children.

David Bowie Sound and Vision [18], Cameo Cinema, Home Street, tonight, 6pm, 0871 902 5723