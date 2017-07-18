Breakfast in the Botanics and a yoga class too

Where better to indulge in a yoga breakfast class than the tranquil surroundings of the Capital’s Royal Botanic Garden. Edinburgh and lululemon launch new yoga breakfast classes.

From Saturday, one of Scotland’s best loved attractions teams up with technical athletic apparel company, lululemon to hold three weekend yoga breakfast sessions.

Open to all fitness levels and abilities, the alfresco classes will be led by certified lululemon educator, Pam Echiverria, on the deck of the Botanic’s John Hope Gateway building.

Overlooking the biodiversity pond and providing breathtaking views of the Garden, the setting will create the ideal environment for a morning yoga class.

And as it’s a breakfast class, a healthy breakfast will also be served in the Gateway Restaurant following each session.

The first yoga breakfast takes place this Saturday at 9am, followed by two more in August and September.

Pam Echiverria, lululemon educator says, “The Botanics offers a unique setting for outdoor yoga and I’m excited to be leading a class in such peaceful and beautiful surroundings.

“The session will be based on Hatha yoga – a really accessible form, which focuses on strength, flexibility and breathing, to boost physical and mental wellbeing.

“The tranquillity of the gardens will only add to that experience.”

The class will run from 9am till 11am.

Tickets for all sessions can be booked online via Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/royal-botanic-garden-edinburgh-and-lululemon-14505296255 or in person at the Gateway Restaurant, with sessions priced at £15 per person including breakfast.