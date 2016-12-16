Breakfast with Santa at Hard Rock

There’s every chance you may well hear Mel and Kim singing Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree at the Hard rock Cafe on George Street, tomorrow morning.

The reason? Well the famous eatery is getting into the festive spirit with an invitation to all its younger visitors to Breakfast with Santa, from 9am.

Come on down to Hard Rock Cafe at that time and you’ll be able to indulge in a tasty breakfast buffet for the whole family.

Complete with jingle bell rockin’ entertainment for the little ones, this one off event will boast a disco, festive entertainment, face painting and a visit from Santa Claus all the way from the North Pole.

And, of course, Santa will be bringing a gift for every child. So make sure you have been good.

Naturally, it wouldn’t be Breakfast With Santa without a wonderfully seasonal breakfast served up in true Hard Rock style.

Tickets for the morning’s festivities are £13.99 for adults and £10.99 for children - kids under two eat free.

As the extremely popular, booking in advance is essential.

For parents, there’s the added bonus of being able to check out the venue’s rock memorabilia.

With venues in 73 countries, including 171 cafes, 24 hotels and 11 casinos, Hard Rock International is one of the most globally recognized companies.

Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world’s greatest collection of music memorabilia, which is displayed at its locations around the globe.

Hard Rock is also known for its collectible fashion and music-related merchandise, Hard Rock Live performance venues and an award-winning web site.

Breakfast With Santa, Hard Rock Cafe George Street, tomorrow, 9am-11am, £13.99 adults, £10.99 children, kids under two free, 0131-260 3000, www.hardrock.com/cafes/edinburgh