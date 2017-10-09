Brooklyn comes to Howe Street for games night

IF American beer and gaming is more your thing, one the foremost craft breweries in the world, Brooklyn Brewery, is teaming up with local digital gaming experts We Throw Switches to create an indie pop-up arcade experience at craft beer haven Six Degrees North.

Taking place on both floors of the venue, the action kick off at 4pm on Thursday 12 October and runs through until midnight.

Craft beer lovers and gamers alike can look forward to indie arcade games, awesome tunes and incredible beer with several of Brooklyn Brewery’s most popular beers on tap.

There will also be a specially created augmented reality artwork that will be revealed on the night as well as a Beat the Brewery challenge, with lucky winners taking home prizes.

Brooklyn Brewery was founded in 1988 and is one of the foremost craft breweries in the world, currently ranking No 12 in volume among United States craft breweries.

While developing both traditional styles and boundary-defying creations alike, Brooklyn Brewery produces award winning beers that are available in 27 states and more than 30 countries.

We Throw Switches is Andrew Dyce and Craig Fairweather, who specialise in bringing video games and other digital things out from behind closed doors and into social spaces.

In the past, they’ve organised and collaborated on games collections for everything from film premieres to game jam arcades and underground after parties.

They also run and curate the alternative/independent arcade club night GamesAreForEveryone.

Brooklyn Throws Switches, Six Degrees North, Howe Street, Thursday 12 October, 4pm-Midnight, free