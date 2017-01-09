Burns’ big night out for St Columba’s

HE’S best known as the tight-fisted Tam Mullen in the hit BBC comedy Still Game, but later this month actor Mark Cox will be hosting one of the biggest Burns Suppers in Scotland to raise funds for St Columba’s Hospice.

An evening of Scottish food, entertainment and tradition, the Burns Supper celebrates Scotland’s national bard, Rabbie Burns.

St Columbas Hospice nurses Helen Ramsay (L) and Rachel Gillies

The event will feature the traditional address to the haggis, the immortal memory, the reply from the lassies and much more, with the address to the haggis performed by James Macsween of Macsween Haggis.

Joining Cox and Macsween on the night will be comedian and after dinner speaker Eric Davidson, Taggart actress Lindsay Lee Wilson, and Burns aficionado Iain McSporran.

Following a three course dinner, a nip of whisky, and the toasts - guests will take to the dance floor for the ceilidh and party in to the small hours, accompanied by live music from Corra.

Tickets for the evening cost £35 each and include dinner, a nip of whisky and all the live music and entertainment.

VIP tickets at £45 include everything standard ticket holders receive plus a private drinks reception, preferential seating, and a chance to meet the night’s entertainment before the evening begins.

Organised by St Columba’s Hospice, and the event will raise funds to ensure the hospice continues to provide the very best specialist end of life care to patients and support to their loved ones.

A registered charity, the hospice costs £8.6million a year to run and relies on donations to fund 75% of those running costs.

In 2014 the hospice moved to Trinity and into a newly-built state-of-the-art modern building.

Edinburgh’s Biggest Burns Supper, Corn Exchange, New Market Road, 27 January, £35-£45, 0131-551 1381