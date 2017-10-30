Busker to superstar, Paul tells tells Rod Stewart story

EMBARK on a journey through the life of one of the UK’s most popular entertainers on Sunday when Some Guys Have All The Luck: The Rod Stewart Story tours to The Playhouse on Sunday, for one night only.

45 years since Stewart wrote and recorded the hit song Maggie May and hot on the heels of his recent album Another Country, Some Guys... celebrates the career of one of rock’s greatest icons, from street busker to international superstar.

Discovered busking by Long John Baldry, a major player on the 60s blues scene, the show then charts all the key moments in Stewart’s life as he manages to establish two parallel careers - one with The Faces, and one as an increasingly successful solo artist.

Paul Metcalfe who plays the singer in the show says, “Rod Stewart’s life has been graced with significant strokes of luck along the way and I’ve picked out some of these as key moments in the new show.

“Rod has made the most of this luck combining it with hard graft and talent and I feel as lucky to be performing his current songs as much as the classics like Maggie May.”

Metcalfe delivers songs from Stewart’s time with The Faces as well as a full concert production in the second half of the show, featuring classic hits including Maggie May, Baby Jane, Da Ya Think I’m Sexy, Sailing and You’re in My Heart.

Metcalfe, an accomplished entertainer with more than 25 years’ experience, is backed by his band, all highly experienced and talented musicians whose credits include playing with Chris De Burgh, George Michael, Spice Girls, Shirley Bassey, Level 42, Manic Street Preachers and Curtis Mayfield.

So, if Baby Jane doesn’t keep you hangin’ on the line this Sunday, head to the Playhouse.

Some Guys Have All The Luck: The Rod Stewart Story, The Playhouse, Greenside Place, Sunday 5 November, £22.90-£25.90, 0844-871 301