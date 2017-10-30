Buy a VindaCoo burger and save an Asian elephant

BUY a VindaCoo Burger at The Boozy Cow, Frederick Street, and help save an endangered Asian elephant, that’s the promise from restauranteur and philanthropist Garreth Wood.

Inspired by their upcoming expedition to raise funds to save Asian elephants in Rajasthan, Wood and wife Nicola asked celebrity chef Hardeep Singh Kohli to create the Indian inspired burger to add to The Boozy Cow’s menu for a limited period.

Launched earlier this month to coincide with National Curry Week, the pulled-pork burger is influenced by the most misunderstood of all curry flavours, Vindaloo.

“The launch of the VindaCoo will offer our customers an authentic and mouth-watering taste of some of India’s most popular spices, thanks to Hardeep’s inspired recipe,” says Wood.

Wood opened the first Boozy Cow in 2014, combining his love of hospitality and philanthropy, with a pledge to give 100% of all profits to local charities.

Since 2014, The Boozy Cow has donated all profits annually to good causes.

As well as donating all profits from the sale of the VindaCoo burgers through The Boozy Cow Foundation, Garreth and Nicola will personally pledge an extra £5 for every VindaCoo burger sold, to the charity Elephant Family.

This month, inspired by one of the world’s most charismatic adventurers, the late Mark Shand, Garreth and Nicola also embark on an extraordinary conservation challenge set to take their fund-raising to a new level.

The pair will ride in a three-wheeler rickshaw across Rajasthan to help raise £1 million to save the Asian elephant and its habitat.

“Nicola and I were so inspired by the conservation work of our late friend Mark that we were delighted to join this exciting mission to help raise vital funds to continue his legacy,” he says.