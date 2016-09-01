Caitlyn Vanbeck adds her own X Factor to Dalkeith festival

SHE wowed viewers last Saturday evening with her jaw-dropping audition on The X Factor.

Simon Cowell branded her as talented as pop princess Kelly Clarkson and she reduced judge Nicole Scherzinger to tears with her moving performance.

But despite her newly acquired fame, Caitlyn Vanbeck will be back in the Lothians this weekend performing at Dalkeith Country Park.

The 18-year-old, who was brought up in Tranent and studied at Ross High School, will take centre stage at the Midstock Festival on Saturday afternoon.

She will joined by headliners Scouting for Girls, Reverend and the Makers and The Pigeon Detectives among many others.

As part of her X Factor journey, the talented teenager has been travelling back and forth to London, and she has also made an effort to acknowledge her fans as messages of support flooded in on social media.

She tweeted “Half a million views on my audition. You guys are insane” after her audition video went viral.

Caitlyn, who has already been made an early bookies’ favourite to win the competition, appeared on the hit ITV television show last year but was booted off after an intense knockout round at Wembley Arena.

But this year she made an alluring comeback with her version of Clarkson’s Piece by Piece, at the Assembly Rooms on George Street.

While Simon told her she reminded him of Clarkson herself, former Pussycat Doll Nicole added: “You’re a force to be reckoned with.”

The singer won Edinburgh Has Talent – a competition run by the Evening News – at the Playhouse when she was just 13.

Deborah Welsh, spokeswoman for the Midstock Festival, said: “Caitlyn has been on the Edinburgh circuit for a long time and regardless of her X Factor appearance, it would still have been special to have her at Midstock.”

She added: “I was previously a judge on Edinburgh Has Talent, and her potential was evident from a young age, you could hear the maturity in her voice.

“She’s worked really hard to get to where she is today, she’s busked and performed at various charity events, and we are looking forward to having her perform at the festival.”

More than 4000 people are expected to descend on Dalkeith for the Midstock Festival this weekend.

The event, which will be compered by Forth One’s Breakfast Show star Arlene Stewart, offers a range of food and drink outlets, as well as fairground rides and stalls for all the family.

Legendary pop band Vengaboys will be making a comeback, while Edinburgh singer Jack Robertson will be performing.

The 20-year-old also previously appeared in Edinburgh Has Talent