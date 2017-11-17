Call the midwife to switch on Edinburgh’s Christmas lights

EDINBURGH is set to twinkle from Sunday when Laura Main, the star of BBC’s Call the Midwife and Shrek the Musical – the Christmas show at The Playhouse this year – throws the switch on the Capital Christmas lights transforming the city centre into a magical haven of good cheer.

Hosting the annual Light Night, Forth One’s Arlene Stuart will introduce a host of local talent in the run up to the big switch on.

From 3pm to 5pm, Arlene, who will be joined on stage by Lord Provost Frank Ross, will showcase a variety of amateur choirs and dance groups on two stages in front of an expected audience of 20,000 on George Street.

As well as illuminating the New Town, Main will also be performing on the Light Night stage alongside Steffan Harri, Shrek himself, to celebrate the opening of Shrek the Musical at The Playhouse on December 12.

The actress said: “What an honour it is to be turning on Edinburgh’s iconic Christmas Lights.

“I am thrilled to be spending the festive season back in Scotland along with another resident, Shrek.

“We’ll be giving you a sneak peak of our show Shrek the Musical, ahead of its run at the Playhouse, where I’ll be donning the green dress as Princess Fiona.

“Light Night is a wonderful way to kick off the Christmas season and I can’t wait to see you all there.”

The Lord Provost added: “On stage and on screen, and even on the Strictly dance floor, Laura Main is one of Scotland’s most admired actresses.

“I am delighted she will return to Edinburgh where she has performed during the Fringe to help us start our winter celebrations.”

He added: “Light Night is the perfect way to bring everyone in the city together to get into the community spirit of Christmas and this year’s switch on will show charity support for the incredible NSPCC.

“Please give generously if you can.”

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children is the leading children’s charity fighting to end child abuse in the UK and Channel Islands.

Light Night will also see performances from Little Voices Big Stars, Edinburgh Rock Choir, Edinburgh Ballet and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra Junior Chorus.

The Christmas Tree on the Mound, a gift to the city from Hordaland County Council in Norway, will be lit as part of the Light Night switch on.

Light Night, George Street, Sunday, 3pm-5pm, free, but ticketed.