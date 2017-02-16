Capital Buzz: 10 great things to do

If you would like your event considered for Capital Buzz, e-mail details to Liam Rudden at lrudden@edinburghnews.com

STAND UP

AWARD-WINNING comedian Omid Djalili brings his show Schmuck For a Night to the Queens Hall, Clerk Street on Saturday.

Known for his legendary performances and his intelligent, sometimes provocative and always entertaining stand-up, expect a hugely energetic and captivating comedy masterclass. £23

ART FESTIVAL

THE Third Edinburgh Student Art Festival continues in venues across the Capital this week and next. For full details visit www.edinburghstudentartsfestival.com/

YOUTH THEATRE

IT might be the middle of winter but Our Lady of Loretto Youth Players are looking to sunnier climes in their latest production.

The Musselburgh-based 24-strong company bring the musical Summer Holiday to The Brunton this week.

Based on the 1963 movie, Summer Holiday tells the story of London Transport worker Don, who together with his fellow bus mechanics take a Routemaster on a jaunt across Europe, picking up singers and a young American pop star along the way.

The musical features hits such as Bachelor Boy, Living Doll and The Young Ones.

Summer Holiday, Brunton Theatre, Musselburgh, tonight-Saturday, 7.30pm, £10, 0131-665 2240

MUSICAL

THERE’S a new 20th Anniversary production of Janathan Larson’s smash hit Broadway musical Rent, based on Puccini’s La Boheme, at the Festival Theatre this week. £20.50-£29.50

ONE ACT PLAY FESTIVAL

A HIGHLIGHT of the Capital’s amateur theatre calendar, the SCDA One Act play Festival runs at the Church Hill Theatre until Saturday where nine clubs battle it out. £11 (£27 season ticket)

EATING OUT

ON Sunday, Harajuku Kitchen takes up residence for one day only in the city’s only alcohol-free pop-up bar, Dry, on North West Circus Place. Indulge in their exclusive brunch menu.

DANCE

BALLET West’s tour of Swan Lake, featuring Natasha Watson, and Uyu Hiromoto in the contrasting roles of Odette and Odille comes to the EICC on Saturday, 2.30pm & 7.30pm. £25-£30

OUTDOORS

LOOKING for some fun-filled activities to keep the youngsters occupied during the mid-term break? Then head to Dalkeith Country Park.

With a luxury retail park at Restoration Yard, a tempting lunch menu at Restoration Café, peace and tranquillity in the Wellbeing Lab and spectacular adventure playground Fort Douglas, there’s something to keep everyone entertained.

There’s also a host of activities to enjoy for mid-term from now until Saturday.

Archery, zorbing, bike hire, den building and a Family Yoga Workshop are just some of the activities available.

To find out more about Dalkeith Country Park’s mid-term activities or to book, call 0131 654 1666 or email info@dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk

AMATEURS

SOUTHERN Light presents Titanic, the musical at The King’s next week from Tuesday to Saturday. Join them on board the ‘ship of dreams’ that took 1517 souls. £14-£19

MUSIC

ON Saturday the Chicago Blues Brothers return to the Playhouse with a brand new production that will take you back to 1980 to finish the concert at the Palace ballroom hotel. £28.65-£30.65