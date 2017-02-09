Capital Buzz, 10 great things to do in Edinburgh

If you have an event you’d like considered for Capital Buzz, e-mail entertainment editor Liam Rudden at lrudden@edinburghnews.com

THEATRE: JUDGEMENT IN STONE

TELLY favourites Andrew Lancel, Sophie Ward, Bean Nealon and Deborah Grant, along with pop stars Antony Costa and Mark Wynter are joined by film star Shirley Anne Field in Ruth Rendell’s Judgement In Stone at The King’s next week. Will you be able to guess whodunnit? £16-£31.50

ROMANCE: LOVE LOCK ARCH

IT’S nearly St Valentine’s Day so why not declare your love by initialling a Love Lock and attaching it to the specially constructed romantic arch installed in the Waverley Mall until Saturday.

DRAMA: THE WINTER’S TALE

THE Lyceum returns to the world of Shakespeare with a uniquely Scottish take on his bitter-sweet masterpiece The Winter’s Tale.

When King Leontes suspects his wife Hermione of adultery his jealousy tears the kingdom apart. The queen is banished and believed dead, while their daughter Perdita is abandoned among simple shepherd folk.

Passionate tragedy interweaves with pastoral comedy, leading to one of Shakespeare’s most magical and moving denouements.

The cast includes Lyceum favourites Maureen Beattie, Jimmy Chisolm and Taggart’s John Michie.

Royal Lyceum, Grindlay Street, tomorrow-4 March, 7.30pm (matinees 2pm), £10-£30.50, 0131-248 4848

VALENTINE’S COCKTAIL

THE whisky devoted bar, Scotch, at the Balmoral Hotel has created a zingy, Valentine’s cocktail using R&B Distillers’ single malt Raasay While We Wait. Why not pop in and treat a loved one.

MUSICAL: OLIVER!

LOCAL Youth Theatre A Team Productions present Lionel Bart’s musical Oliver! with a twist - it’s set during WWII. See it at Edinburgh Tabernacle, Ferry Road, until Saturday. £11

EATING OUT: THE BARRELHOUSE GRILL

WARM up with southern fried chicken and buttermilk waffles topped with rum infused maple at The Barrelhouse Bar and Grill on Smokey Brae. Noon to late. Bookings 0131-661 0811

COMEDY: STILL GAME 2

FORD Kiernan And Greg Hemphill are back on stage as Jack Jarvis and Victor McDade in Still Game Live 2: Bon Voyage, at Glasgow’s Hydro right now.

The new stage show, featuring all the favourites from the hit BBC Scotland series continuing to grow old disgracefully.

In Craiglang, Clansman regulars Jack and Victor ponder the likelihood of either of them receiving a Valentine’s Day card, until a chance encounter with an old chum finds them becoming professional cruise ship dancers.

Consequently, the whole cast embark on a Mediterranean cruise... with hilarious results.

Still Game Live 2, SSE Hydro, Glasgow, tonight-16 February, 7.30pm, £35-£49.50, 0844-395 4000

CIRCUS: CIRQUE BERSERK

ROLL up, roll up for the circus! Head to the Festival Theatre where Cirque Berserk! is amazing audiences with its high octane mix of thrills and laughs until Sunday. £20.50-£30.50

DYNAMIC EARTH

THIS half-term (tomorrow-19 February), Dynamic Earth invites families to explore tropical climates with a series of Rainforest Explorer Days.

Details at www.dynamicearth.co.uk

AMATEUR: THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

TRAVEL back to Nazi-occupied Holland with EUTC at The Bedlam, Bristo Place, next week, and learn of Anne Frank’s two years in the ‘Secret Annexe’ to avoid persecution. Until Saturday. £6.50