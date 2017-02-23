Capital Buzz: 10 Great things to do this week

To have your event considered for Capital Buzz e-mail entertainment editor Liam Rudden at lrudden@edinburghnews.com

MUSICAL

CORONATION Street legend Kevin Kennedy, famed for playing Curly Watts, returns to the Capital to star as Jimmy’s Da in Roddy Doyle’s The Commitments at The Playhouse next Monday-Saturday. Watch out for his brilliant comedy cameo too. www.atgtickets.com

MUSIC

THE Scottish National Jazz Orchestra celebrate the incredible songbooks of composers Henry Mancini and Johnny Mandel at the Queen’s Hall, Clerk Street, on Saturday. £21.50-£23

SCREENING

ON Tuesday at 7.15pm, The Royal Ballet’s The Sleeping Beauty will be screened live to cinemas across the city. Starring Principals of The Royal Ballet Marianela Nuñez and Vadim Muntagirov.

EATING OUT

NEXT Tuesday, Steak on Picardy Place welcomes winemaker, Lorenzo Pasquini for an exclusive evening of wine pairing, featuring wines from premium supplier Cheval Des Andes.

The Wine Pairing Menu, which includes a glass of Veuve Cliquot Brut on arrival features Pan Seared King Scallops to start with a glass of Terrazas Reserva Torrontes 2015. Ribeye Steak with Cheval des Andes 2010 and 1999 and Dark Chocolate Delice with a Hennessy XO Cognac.

With limited spaces available for this unique experience booking early is essential, so book a table now!

Tickets costing £90 per person must be purchased before the evening by calling 0131-556 1289

PILOT

OH, oh, oh it’s magic! Legendary Edinburgh pop band Pilot appear on the bill of Allan Stewart’s Big Big Variety Show at The King’s all next week. www.edtheatres.com

AMATEURS

SOUTHERN Light, the city’s oldest amateur company relive the last hours of the Titanic at The King’s from now until Saturday. Discover the stories of those lost on the ‘ship of dreams’.

FINE DINING

HIDDEN in the heart of the Old Town, one of the city’s best Italian eateries is back in business following a recent expansion.

Divino Enoteca on Merchant Street proudly offers a unique twist on contemporary Italian dining, combining a passion for food and hospitality with old-school service.

The new look finds the restaurant bathed in soft lighting with comfortable chairs, banquettes and booths, rick oak floors and a welcoming ambiance.

With awards for Best Wine List and Best Italian Restaurant in Scotland already under its belt, diners can expect a new menu of specials alongside Divino Enoteca’s traditional mix of Italian pasta classics.

To book a table call 0131-225 1770

VARIETY

ALLAN Stewart’s Big Big Variety Show is back at the King’s Theatre with another stellar line-up promising the best in entertainment and the biggest laughs in town. www.edtheatres.com

PERFORMANCE

RHUBABA Choir and Siôn Parkinson collaborate at Leith Theatre on Saturday in experimental musical Blind Love Bad Taste. Free but ticketed, booking via www.Eventbrite.co.uk

DOG FRIENDLY BAR

THE Bow Bar, West Bow, has been named one of the Top 5 dog friendly pubs in the UK. A survey by Canine Cottages called it accommodating to dogs, cats and other friendly pets.