Capital’s first ‘coffee bar’ to serve into the night

COULD Scottish drinking habits be changing? Dave Law and Tom Hyde, founders of Scotland’s first ‘coffee bar’, Brew Lab, on South College Street, certainly think so.

Spotting a gap in the market, the local duo are set to expand with a new late night speciality offering that seeks to challenge coffee’s reputation as a daytime-only drink.

The South College Street coffee bar will be open in the evenings, Wednesday to Sunday, from 6pm-9pm, with Nitro Cold Brew Martinis and a carefully curated food menu on offer in response to the Capital’s growing thirst for caffeine around the clock.

Co-founder Tom Hyde says, “The creation and launch of our new late night offering demonstrates demand and the beginning of a change in Edinburgh’s coffee culture.

“So whether you start the day with a short black or end it with a Nitro Cold Brew Martini, we’re excited to be at the forefront, challenging the status quo of how and when coffee can be enjoyed.”

From Thursday, customers can enjoy the Brew Lab experience after dusk, as well as trying IJ Mellis cheeses, filled doughnuts from Baba Budan and charcuterie from Leith-based East Coast Cured, who have chosen Brew Lab as their first stockist.

A commitment to ‘single origin’ sourcing, Brew Lab serve coffee grown on individual coffee farms while the new food menu is sourced from independent local producers.

The menu includes natural wines from Henri, local craft beers from Pilot and Scottish spirits from farm-to-bottle distiller, Arbikie.

Since opening in 2012, Brew Lab baristas have served more than 750,000 cups of coffee, drawing on science and art to create the perfectly extracted cup.