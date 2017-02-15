Capital Sci Fi Con 2017 comes to Meadowbank

WORLD’S collide at Meadowbank Stadium this weekend when Capital Sci-Fi Con 2017 beams into the sports venue for a two day celebration of all things science-fiction.

Voted the number one convention in Scotland by the prestigious UK Comic Cons poll, all profits from Capital Sci-Fi Con go directly to Children’s Hospice Association Scotland (CHAS).

Cosplay comes to Meadowbank

So, what can you expect from the event? Well, gathered together under one roof you will find a showcase of original film and TV memorabilia from films such as Star Wars and Harry Potter and TV like Doctor Who and Game of Thrones.

There will be live special effects presentations, retro gaming consoles to play, craft experts to show you how to make your favourite characters costumes as well as TV and film props.

And, of course, there will be the hotly anticipated cosplay competition for age groups 12 and unders and 13 and overs.

Actors and voice-over artists from the silver screen will also make appearances over the weekend along with cult comic book illustrators and writers.

All profits go to CHAS, the only charity that provides care in Scotland for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions through their hospices at Rachel House in Kinross and Robin House in Balloch.

The programme of events for the Main Stage includes Star Wars stories from a galaxy far, far away with Scott Richardson, John Chapman and Rony Bridges, Game of Thrones a winter’s tale with Ian Whyte and Ian Hanmore, and a behind the scenes look at Harry Potter with Jon Campling and Katie Purvis.

There’s also a chance to meet the man of a million voices Marc Silk, Doctor, Doctor with Jon Davey and Nathalie Cuzner, and Ladies of Sci fi with Hannah Spearritt and Pam Rose.

Other panels include The Rebel Legion and 501st Costume Talk, a Live Charity Auction, the afore mentioned Cosplay Competition and Let’s talk Comics with John Ferguson/ Bob Salley.

Capital Sci Fi Con 2017, Saturday & Sunday, £10 (Day) £18 (Weekend), www.capitalscificon.co.uk