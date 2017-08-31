Care for a coffee to escape the retail grind?

M&S stores across Edinburgh are inviting customers to join them for an extra special cuppa and cake next month in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support’s annual World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

Staff at Princes Street, The Gyle, Fort Kinnaird, Craigleith, Ocean Terminal and Chesser Avenue will be supporting this year’s fundraising drive with a range of activities, while the Capital’s M&S Cafes will be participating in a nationwide coffee morning on September 29.

From September 1, customers will be able to enjoy a host of tasty treats in M&S Foodhalls, with 10 per cent of each sale going to Macmillan. This will include the popular Victoria sandwich and lemon drizzle – as well as biscuits, cupcakes and baking mixes.

All M&S Cafes will also donate 5p from every hot drink and slice of cake sold during the month to the charity.

A range of limited-edition Macmillan homeware items, including a colourful ‘Best Baker’ cake slice, set of four cake forks and ‘Love a Cuppa’ mug – perfect for hosting a coffee morning with friends or family.

An array of chic bag accessories, including key ring and pen, designed by artist Rob Ryan, will be also be available in September. The money raised from this year’s activities will help fund vital Macmillan professionals in the communities, such as nurses, occupational therapists and dieticians.

Jenny McPartlin, Store Manager at M&S Edinburgh Princes Street, said: “Most of us have been affected by cancer in some way, so Macmillan is a charity that is very close to the hearts of our customers and colleagues alike.

“World’s Biggest Coffee Morning is a fantastic opportunity to get together with friends, family or colleagues to enjoy coffee and cake – all whilst raising money for a fantastic cause. We’d love as many of our customers as possible to join us in the M&S Cafe on September 29 for what is set to be a very special day.”

To get involved visit www.macmillan.org.uk/coffee and join the conversation on social media using #coffeemorning