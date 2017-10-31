Celebrate 40 years of the other ELO at The Queens Hall

THE Capital’s very own ELO, the Edinburgh Light Orchestra celebrate four decades of entertaining audiences in the city with a 40th Anniversary Concert at the Queen’s Hall, on Saturday.

Described as ‘One of Britain’s finest and most popular light orchestras’ by The Light Music Society.

The programme of easy-listening – played by the orchestra’s 55 dedicated musicians will reflect the support the ELO has received from some of the ‘giants’ associated with the world of light music.

“Our 40th Anniversary programme will honour those composers and personalities who have played a huge part in our success story; and in our special Journey Into Melody, we have chosen music that reflects this unique legacy,” says conductor James Beyer.

The pieces chosen include music by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Duke Ellington, Jerome Kern and Irving Berlin, as well as light music classics by Robert Farnon, Eric Coates, Ernest Tomlinson and others.

“As usual, we pay tribute to the musical stage with a selection from what is undoubtedly Rodgers and Hammerstein’s most popular show, The Sound of Music,” he adds.

“It is arranged by the doyen of all Broadway orchestrators, Robert Russell Bennett, whose masterful arrangements have been a regular feature of our programmes.

“And we are delighted to welcome back Mezzo-Soprano Carole Clarke to help us celebrate with a selection of vocal treasures that includes songs from South Pacific, Annie Get Your Gun, Showboat and Guys and Dolls.”

For jazz fans there will also be a medley of Duke Ellington’s best-known tunes.

Beyer says, “As the only concert orchestra in Scotland specialising in the lighter repertoire, we are proud of our achievements during the past four decades.”

Saturday’s programme will also feature a sing-along to a medley of Waltzes from the Music Hall.

Edinburgh Light Orchestra 40th Anniversary Concert, Queens Hall, Clerk Street, Saturday, 7.30pm, £8.50-£12, 0131-668 2019